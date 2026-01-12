SMU has landed a commitment from Cal transfer running back Kendrick Raphael, who visited the Hilltop this weekend. The Mustangs won out over numerous programs after the Naples, Fla. native for his final year of eligibility.

After rushing for 300-plus yards in consecutive seasons as a rotation back at NC State, Raphael moved to Cal and had a big season. In 2025, the Cal running back rushed for a career-high 943 yards on 232 carries with 13 touchdowns. The 232 carries led all of the ACC. Raphael also hauled in 245 yards with one additional score on 34 receptions.

For his efforts this past season, Raphael was named Honorable Mention All-ACC.

SMU is familiar with Raphael from the gut-wrenching loss to end the regular season. Raphael scored a two-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Golden Bears a 38-35 lead over SMU with 42 seconds remaining.

Raphael also recorded 50 broken tackles and 34 receptions as a workhorse for Bryan Harsin‘s offense. Raphael was not explosive, but was durable, and kept this offense moving forward despite averaging just 0.94 yards before contact.

Tennessee, Ole Miss and many others were trying to bring him in for a visit, but SMU won out. Running backs coach Kyle Cooper’s room no longer has TJ Harden and Chris Johnson, Jr., but replaced the pair with Raphael, who was just short of a 1,000-yard season.

The 5-11, 195-pound tailback emerged as a starting running back for the Wolfpack the last three games of his freshman season. He logged 67 carries for 309 yards and a touchdown in his first year of college football.

In the 2024 season, he split carries with Jordan Waters and Hollywood Smothers to log 78 attempts for 425 yards and three scores as NC State’s No. 2 back. He then hit the transfer portal after spring practices.

