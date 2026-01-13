Clemson transfer LB Jamal Anderson commits to SMU

Clemson transfer linebacker Jamal Anderson has committed to SMU, On The Pony Express has learned on Tuesday. The 6-3, 225-pounder has two years of eligibility left.

He redshirted this season after playing in the first four games.

Anderson, a native of Buford, Ga., played sparingly during the regular season, logging just 48 snaps. He started one game, two total for his career with the Tigers. Anderson, a three-star recruit out of high school according to Rivals, registered five tackles and two tackles for loss this season.

He finished his Clemson career with 16 career tackles, three TFL and a sack over 31 games. With the depth lost, he’d be a nice piece to add into the fold for the Mustangs that can play on special teams and as a cover linebacker.

He is the son of former All-Pro running back Jamal Anderson, who played all eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

For SMU, the transfer portal has grabbed two contributing linebackers in Zakye Barker and Justin Medlock while freshman Mark Iheanachor has also hit the transfer portal. The Mustangs have already added a transfer linebacker in Caden Marshall out of Bowling Green, but are still looking for more depth and talent to add into the fold.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

