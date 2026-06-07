SMU landed a commitment from 2027 Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff defensive back Isaiah Udom on his official visit this weekend. The 6-0, 180-pound prospect announced the decision Saturday at the school’s dinner in Reunion Tower.

SMU beat out numerous programs to land the local standout, who the Mustangs offered early this year.

Udom came away impressed with the local program during a spring practice visit. From there, Udom visited additional times and built that bond with the program.

“Loved it,” Udom told Rivals of his SMU visit in the spring. “Felt like a place to be very competitive at practice. Moving well, dudes getting after it, loved it. Was detailed and hard coaching and just felt like home and the place to be. Treated like it’s my home, felt welcomed and loved it.”

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Cornerbacks coach Kyle Ward, who coached Udom at SOC before heading off to SMU, along with secondary coach Rickey Hunley and staffer Danny Wesley are among the keys for him in his recruitment.

“Just welcoming and telling me things to pay attention to and watch closely,” Udom said. “They stand very high.”

Baylor, Florida, Missouri, Texas and others all offered Udom, who was supposed to visit Baylor and Texas officially later this month.

In 2025, Udom totaled 64 tackles and five interceptions for South Oak Cliff. According to Rivals, he’s the No. 100 overall safety in the country.

SMU now has six commitments in the 2027 recruiting class after Udom joined. Fellow DFW area standout Braylon Williams committed to the program earlier on the official visit weekend.

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