Frisco (Tex.) Panther Creek wide receiver Sip Cooper, one of the nation’s top 2029 prospects, has committed to SMU. It’s the second pledge for the Mustangs in the week, announcing the news with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Cooper was on campus a bunch this spring and the Mustangs beat out the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and others.

“Every time I go over there, it’s like the same, really family over there,” Cooper told On The Pony Express about his decision. “I got a good relationship with coach (Rob) Likens, (Ryan) Jenkins and coach (Rhett) Lashlee. I’ve been knowing them since 8th grade and they’ve never changed up or nothing. It was like the same every time.”

Cooper

“It would be big for the city,” Cooper said of SMU’s message throughout the process. “(I like) the way they’re big on family. It’s been cool, I can talk with them about anything. It’s a brotherhood right there.”

In SMU’s offense, the Mustangs see the 6-1, 175-pound prospect making an impact because of his skillset.

“I like the offense, they really throw the ball a lot,” he said. “They like how I’m quick and can get off the ball fast. I got strong hands.”

Cooper was on campus multiple times over the summer, including Mustang Splash, which really went a long way with him.

“I really love how it took my name off of football for a lil bit,” Cooper previously told Rivals. “The way they treat me everytime I come down here, it’s like home. I have a great relationship with the coaches and assistant coaches.”

Assistant wide receivers coach Ryan Jenkins really built a bond with Cooper, he said.

“We just talk a lot and he’s always asking how I’m doing and stuff like that,” Cooper said. “They’re big on family every time I go up there and they make sure my parents are straight.”

Now Cooper can focus on his sophomore season and then chasing a National Championship on the Hilltop.

“Getting a hard worker, going to get that Natty. Come to SMU, we’re building something new.”

In 2025 as a freshman at Dallas Life Oak Cliff, he racked up over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns while playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver.