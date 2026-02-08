Former SMU DB Charles Woods eyes Lombardi Trophy with New England Patriots

Former SMU defensive back Charles Woods is eyeing the Lombardi Trophy as he takes the field Super Bowl Sunday with the New England Patriots. In Super Bowl LX at 5:30 p.m. CT, Woods will be the lone former Mustang on the field as the Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Woods isn’t a starter, but has made an impact since arriving to play for the Patriots right before the 2025 season. He’s appeared in 15 games this season, including all three playoff games for the Patriots.

Woods was claimed off waivers and awarded to the New England Patriots from the L.A. Rams on August 27, 2025. This season, he’s made 12 tackles and a pass breakup on the season. He’s made three tackles over the last two games for the Patriots.

When Woods and the Patriots defense is on the field facing the Seattle offense with Sam Darnold at quarterback, the Seahawks love run-fakes that he’ll have to pay attention to.

“You have to be able to transition if you don’t pressure and you don’t time up the pressure with the play-action. Again, they’re trying to get people blocking at the line of scrimmage,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “They’re trying to marry their run actions with this system, which as far back as I can remember in this system, and Clint [McMillan]’s done a great job of marrying their run actions each week, it’s difficult to prepare for. So, you get linebackers that are now coming up to the line of scrimmage, opening up passing lanes at the second and third level, and usually finding ways to protect the quarterback with seven guys in there.

“So, big thing for us has always just been about transitioning and making sure that we’re able to get back, we’re able to panic when we’re not pressuring and that we’re able to get into those throwing lanes.”

Originally signed by the L.A. Rams as a rookie free agent in May 2024, he played in 12 games last season in Los Angeles. He spent time on the practice squad, but finished with two tackles last year.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Patriots entering the game, which is broadcast on NBC this year.