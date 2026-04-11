Four-Star WR Trey Haralson commits to SMU

2027 Tyler (Tex.) 4-star wide receiver Trey Haralson has committed to SMU, he told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett on Monday. SMU has been the favorite to land Haralson for some time, but he made it official on Saturday afternoon.

Haralson held offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Haralson is a top 150 prospect, the No. 114 overall prospect and No. 21 wideout in America, per Rivals.

Prior ot his commitment, the 6-1, 185-pound recruit had been to the Hilltop multiple times and did not shied away from calling the Mustangs his leader.

SMU wide receivers coach Rob Likens and running backs coach Kyle Cooper put the press on in a big way and it paid off.

Haralson felt the love from the SMU staff early on in his recruitment.

“They have been pushing really hard to make sure I’m the top priority,” Haralson told Rivals. “They’re keeping SMU is on the rise in college football. They’re at No. 1 on my list because it feels so much like family.”

Haralson is the fourth early commitment for Rhett Lashlee and his staff this cycle, joining four-star Benton (La.) quarterback Malachi Zeigler, four-star Texas High (Texas) offensive lineman Qua Ford and three-star Cy Ranch (Texas) defensive lineman Amari Vickerson. Zeigler was the first player in the fold in October, followed by Vickerson a few months later in January.

With Haralson’s commitment, SMU’s 2027 recruiting class now ranks 14th nationally and 2nd in the ACC.