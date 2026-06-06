From the shadows, Scott Nady's been at forefront of SMU's resurgence on the field, in Dallas

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Saturdays are for closing time on official visit weekends and for a decade, Scott Nady’s been tasked with that responsibility at SMU.

Entering his 10th season now, the former Texas High School football coach now has a title that represents all the different hats he wears. It’s long enough to also represent the tenure he’s appears to have achieved as well.

Executive Director of Acquisition & Programming, Special Assistant to the Head Coach. That’s a mouthful, but Nady’s established himself as a must-retain for whoever sits in the head coach’s office.

It’s Rhett Lashlee now, who has brought the program to the highest of highs it’s seen in decades. Nady’s been a critical part as well, helping acquire and retain many of the key Mustangs the program’s leaned on.

“He’s a great dude, funny, got a lot of energy to him. I could tell he was like very thorough, real, because he’s the same way every time I meet him,” former SMU wide receiver Roderick Daniels said. “When I first got to meet him and like be around him, talk to him, have conversation. When I got on campus, he was the same exact person. You could tell he loved the people, loved doing what he’s doing. He got the right energy for it every day he come in the office.”

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Nady’s seen it all. From the building blocks of the Sonny Dykes era to knocking off Miami in Ford Stadium, he’s been a part of every step of the last 10 years.

Similar to the building process at SMU, Nady started the Parish Episcopal football program from scratch as the head coach for 13 years. He served as the architect of Parish’s state championships in 2010 and 2014.

“Me and Nady’s relationship started at like 14 years old. I was playing for Prime Prep and he was coaching at Parish Episcopal, and I felt like I’d known him before that just knowing of him,” former SMU wide receiver James Proche said. “It officially started after that game. And then we played them again the next year. They beat us the first year. We destroyed them the next year. It was just that from then on, we’ve just kind of been locked in. He’s always been there for me.”

One of Nady’s best recruiting wins was bringing Danny Wesley into the program. He and Wesley have tag-teamed a lot of the recruiting battles the staff has waged to grab and keep talent on the Hilltop.

One of the key wins was bringing former TCU wide receiver Jordan Hudson back to Dallas. He’s one of hundreds of players that have seen Nady and Wesley work up close.

“I feel like him and D-Wes are like Shaq and Kobe. They got that bond, that chemistry,” Hudson said. “Just those guys being together and me being able to have a personal bond with both of those guys is tremendously special and definitely a program-changer.”

Nady passed out tickets to the youth of Dallas, went into restaurants and barber shops, and pushed to get local high schools to give SMU another look. Now, the local high school coaches hold region meetings on campus.

SMU cornerbacks coach Kyle Ward finally made the move to the college ranks after years of putting together South Oak Cliff’s top defenses during their own resurgence. Part of the pitch came from Nady and Wesley.

“He and Danny Wes were the pitbulls that were always on me about it for years. Small conversations happened here and there with a couple of coaches on the staff,” Ward said. “I think they were the guys that were pushing it because they were the ones that talked to me about it regularly for the last 3 years. I think they’re both relationship guys and I think they’re both people-first guys. They’re always looking for new ways to serve and how SMU can help the community or be a presence or whatever.”

Damon Evans finds Scott Nady right after SMU walked off the win vs. Miami. pic.twitter.com/AcJYNxFa5L — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) November 1, 2025

With Nady and SMU players, it goes beyond football in most cases. He has a bean bag in his office that allows players to talk about life, not just football.

Sometimes, the conversations will lead to a life-changing moment.

“Nady actually helped me get diagnosed with bipolar,” Hudson said. “They were saying it a lot. I didn’t really know what I was going through, the stuff that I was going through. He kind of like helped me and guided me in the right direction. He pointed me to the doctor that I needed to go to and stuff like that. He helped me actually go to therapy for the first time at SMU with Alexis. I thank him for that. That was a great aspect in my life, a great change that I needed to talk to somebody through my problem. He took me to my first doctor’s appointment with my doctor to help me get diagnosed. He stayed there the whole time through the process with his dog.

“It was just a cool experience, just having somebody that you can trust, that you know they got your back and your best interest. It was a great experience. That dude is great.”

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When players need advice on life-changing decisions, Nady is one of the people they can go to. Nady helped Proche decide to come back for his fifth season at SMU instead of going on to the league.

“He broke it down logically for me,” Proche said of his decision. “He broke it down with numbers and he put it out on the paper and it’s like, this is where you’re going, this is what you could make, this is boom boom boom. But then we talked about something deeper like after the numbers made sense and I still was ready to leave. It was just just graduating from [SMU] and then like the relationships you create there, they’re second to none. So that was kind of like the main sale, kind of just finished what I started. We had a great team coming up too.”

Proche went on to set records as a Mustang and accomplish far more than just sticking around in the NFL for years now. He’s a name many think of right away when thinking of the Mustangs.

Like Proche, Nady is born and raised in Dallas. He left to play football at Cal and uses that experience to talk with recruits as well. Ultimately, Nady backs up what he preaches. He eats local. He talks that trash on behalf of SMU, on behalf of Dallas.

“He knows Dallas, so he can tell it from an authentic point of view. He’s not trying to sell something he doesn’t already believe in,” Proche said. “He’s Dallas through and through and he believes in it wholeheartedly. So I think that’s kind of the easiest thing. Like a lot of these guys who are recruiting and have all these jobs, like they’re just there as probably the next stepping tool or, you know, they’re doing something they told them. Nady wasn’t alone, but he is Dallas. SMU being Dallas and him being Dallas is just the perfect match. It’s just kind of easy. He’s talking about himself if he’s talking about Dallas.”

“Really, it’s just showing the kids from Dallas that kids like me, Zay, Kevin, all the kids from Dallas that play football, that we came here, got opportunity to play here, excel here, all graduated, got an education here, got a chance to play high-level football here, change the program, make history at SMU,” Daniels added. “I feel like the proof’s in the pudding by them showing us love and how they treated us and giving us the opportunity that we have to where anybody following our footsteps, it wouldn’t be no reason they wouldn’t do the same.”

Nady’s built a strong relationship across the SMU family. Board of Trustee member Bill Armstrong is incredibly close with him as is Dick Anderson, a former SMU defensive lineman and founding partner of HPI.

“He’s our secret weapon. He and Danny Wesley are our secret weapons. They really are, especially in Dallas and all around the place,” Anderson said. “I know you’ve heard Nady’s recruiting speech. It’s incredible. I took him to Vegas with a bunch of my rich guys just last week. They’re all like if that guy was in my business, he’d have $4 billion. What’s he doing coaching? He can sell anything. It’s really hard to explain how important I think he is to SMU.”

Anderson likes Nady’s approach because he too wants SMU alums to be taken care of by their own.

“He really doesn’t have an ego about what he’s doing. He’s just like I love Dallas, I love SMU, this is what my job is, and he does it really well, to the detriment of himself most of the time,” Anderson said. “I think we get deals on players that we would never get without Nady because he can explain to a kid what SMU can really do for you and what Dallas can really do for you. It does a lot of great things for you that other places don’t do.

“I’ve lived in Austin for 40 years. They don’t take care of their players at all. I got Colt McCoy working for me, Case McCoy working for me. J.D. Lewis played basketball there,” Anderson continued. “They come to me. They don’t go to some UT alumni because there’s not a math equation that connects ‘Okay, I’m going to go to UT, and then I’m going to go try to play pros. I’m not going to make it, and then I’m going to get hooked up with the UT alumni that’s going to help me.’ They don’t do that. They really don’t. They’re trying to do that, but they don’t do that.”

Former SMU defensive lineman Tank Booker is one of those players Nady helped bring into the program. For just 2024, Booker made a huge difference for SMU, but now is assisting the staff and working in Dallas. He saw the vision Nady laid out.

“The first conversation was really in the beanbag,” Booker recalled. “I thought it was gonna be 10 minutes, we talked 30 minutes, just about how much he says like this isn’t a checker move— this is a chess move coming to SMU. The relationships you’ll build with the players, with the donors, the education you’re getting, the degree I was going to get, which I have received in a year will change my life. Maybe opened my eyes and like this is the place I should be and I should have came to and I feel like I made a great decision.”

Nady has the gift of gab. He can talk about anything and he’s always got a story, but he is as authentic as it comes.

“He told me even then when I was going through my problems, I was going through my dad (passing away) and thinking about transferring and everything, and he stood behind me the whole time no matter what,” Daniels said. “He still believed in me no matter what went on, no matter the circumstance, everything. I just felt that Nady’s true to who he is and what he preached. He’s a man of his words.”

Proche recalled the rise for SMU and how Nady was a part of that.

“We weren’t there when it was what it was now. Anybody who was there or joined back then really believed in the bigger picture. He was just a part of the full buy-in that we had,” Proche said. “I think that’s why we won our last year. We had full buy-in. We had guys who wanted to leave SMU better than what they found it. We had guys who love the city of Dallas and just being alums there. I think he had that same buy-in that we all had.”

As the sun starts to drop Saturday in Dallas, Nady will be wrapping up conversations with the new wave of Mustangs on their visits. The same buy-in. The same vision.

Nady’s still in the shadows, but now has more of the bright Texas sun on his role for Dallas’ team.

“I know for a fact it means everything to him,” Hudson said. “Just being able to see us go to the next level, just being able to see the program thrive and the things that have changed while he was there.”