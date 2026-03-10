Hayden Howerton Exclusive: Abilene Christian's Dylan Howerton talks NIL, transfer portal

Joining On The Pony Express with Hayden Howerton is Hayden’s brother, Dylan. Dylan Howerton was a multi-year letterman at Abilene Christian University who played offensive line and graduated with his MBA last December.

Dylan now works for Abilene Christian closely alongside the NCAA as a certification specialist in the ever changing landscape of College Football, NIL, and the transfer portal. Dylan gives a great insight on the challenges of FCS football compared to FBS, the new dynamics involved with student athlete eligibility, and what he believes should “fix” college football.

