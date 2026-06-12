Highland Park QB Buck Randall commits to SMU

2027 Dallas (Tex.) Highland Park quarterback Buck Randall has committed to SMU, he announced on Friday. After holding an offer for a couple years now, he’s pledged to Rhett Lashlee’s Mustangs.

The offer from the Mustangs resonated in a big way with the local passer, who accounted for almost 4,400 yards through the air last season to go along with 51 touchdowns and a 69% completion percentage.

“The chance to be a part of one of the top programs in the country with an incredible coaching staff,” Randall told Rivals of the offer. “I’ve really enjoyed developing a relationship with Coach King and (Rhett) Lashlee, and seeing how they’re such brilliant offensive minds and people of high character.”

Randall held offers from Arkansas State, North Texas, UTSA, Colorado State and others. SMU now has seven commitments with Randall on board.

Randall joins All-American four-star quarterback commitment Malachi Zeigler in the 2027 class at his position. Zeigler is the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 22 passer in the 2027 class out of Benton (La.) High School