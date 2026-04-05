Hilltop Visits: SMU National Champion Luke Sitz

On March 26 at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta, SMU sophomore diver Luke Sitz became the first national champion the school has produced since 2015.

Sitz won the 1-meter dive national title in the same pool where he won the ACC Championship back in February. A career that showed promise as a freshman delivered as a sophomore. Now, the excitement builds for what the rest of the future holds.

Yours truly is pleased to share with you our latest installment of Hilltop Visits with the proud son of Prosper.