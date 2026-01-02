Holiday Bowl live updates: SMU vs. No. 17 Arizona

SMU plays its regular season finale against Arizona in the Will and Trust Holiday Bowl at 7 p.m. CT on Fox. Follow this page for live updates.

How to watch 2026 Holiday Bowl

Friday, January 2, 2026 – 7 p.m. CT

[RV/RV] SMU (8-4, 6-2 ACC) vs [20/21] Arizona (9-3, 6-3 Big 12)

Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, Calif.

TV: Fox

Radio: The Ticket – KTCK 96.7 FM/1310 AM | Sirius XM 84

Streaming: SMU App (Google Play | Apple App Store)

Spread for SMU vs. Arizona

The Mustangs opened as a 3.5-point underdog against Arizona, but now SMU is favored by -1.5 according to BetMGM. As kickoff draws near, the momentum is with the Mustangs. The total is set at 52.5 points.