Jermaine O'Neal, Jr., Jaden Toombs announce return to SMU: 'Let's do it'

SMU guard Jermaine O’Neal, Jr. and forward Jaden Toombs, two key pieces from the highly-touted 2025 recruiting class, announced their return to the Mustangs.

“Let’s do it,” the 6-11 Toombs said on Instagram while O’Neal also posted a video saying to “trust the work.”

In 27 games with five starts after missing the first seven due to injury, Toombs averaged 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He scored in double-figures 11 times with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament loss.

O’Neal, who got two starts over 34 games, averaged 4.5 points and two rebounds per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. His high-mark of points was 21 against Cal State Fullerton.

With Toombs in the front court and O’Neal at guard, SMU’s cemented two critical pieces for next season.

SMU head coach Andy Enfield said during the season the duo was improving. In February, O’Neal was rounding the corner while Toombs was a key piece off the bench. Toombs elevated his game following the injury to BJ Edwards as well.

“Really improved his decision-making with the ball in his hands. He’s improved his shooting. Defensively he’s learned how to be more physical and then rebounding, he can go out of his area and go over people to get the ball. He’s come a long way in a short period of time. Very proud of him,” Enfield said. “Jaden Tombs has been terrific for us. He’s average almost double figures in ACC (play)”

Enfield is excited for the future, ready to see what all the experience the four freshmen returning for next season learned in Year 1 at SMU. The group expects to see their roles take a big jump up in 2026-27.

“It’s a goal to be here every year to compete for a National Championship,” Enfield said after the loss in the First Four. “We had seven freshmen and six upperclassmen, and the goal was for the freshmen to come off the bench and improve, which they did, and then get some great game experience. And also learn by sitting on the bench when they’re not playing and watching the upperclassmen and being exposed to all these great environments that the ACC has to offer.

“When we go on the road, we’re playing some very historical great basketball programs with great players and great environments. So I think it was an awesome year for our young players to not only contribute to winning but also learn and watch, and hopefully they’ll take that and have a huge off-season and improve.”

O’Neal, the son of six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal, was SMU’s first commitment in the 2025 class. Toombs, a 4-star prospect, also pledged to the Mustangs later on to give the Mustangs a Top 10 class in 2025.