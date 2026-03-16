Join On The Pony Express TODAY for 50% off!

SMU sports are ramping up with March Madness here for Andy Enfield’s Mustangs, Spring Football for Rhett Lashlee’s team closing in, major recruiting news flowing in and much more on SMU! With all the action, On The Pony Express is helping Mustang fans keep up with all the scoop by offering 50% OFF annual memberships!

With that, you access to all of On3 | Rivals for a year. On top of that, get a year of The Athletic included in your membership.

That’s right, new members who join On The Pony Express today will get their first 12 months of premium Mustangs coverage for half the price — ONLY $4.99/month!

From NCAA Tournament coverage to SMU Spring Football coverage, don’t miss out!

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With an OTPE annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— Join the best message board community of Mustang fans and gain access to a staff that has over a decade of covering SMU. There’s no better time to join On The Pony Express than NOW!

— Find out the latest on who the Mustangs are trending for with access to Billy Embody’s On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine scoop! Plus, On3 national analysts Pete Nakos, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Biggins, Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong all deliver the latest intel for subscribers.

— The team of Billy Embody, Dean Ralsky, Hayden Howerton and Kevin Lonnquist has you covered!

— Join the largest SMU fan site in just minutes and get access to premium articles, nuggets on recruiting, team workouts scoop and more!

— The best and most informative SMU message board community around! The one-of-a-kind On The Pony Express community is the place for Mustang fans to get access to the OTPE staff, read premium scoop on all things SMU and talk about it with other Mustang fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of On The Pony Express’ resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all On The Pony Express premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Don’t miss out on podcasts, exclusive interviews, practice reports, coverage and more!

Don’t wait… sign up today! Get 50% OFF On The Pony Express annual memberships now!