SMU has landed a commitment and signing from Kansas State transfer defensive lineman Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, the school announced Wednesday. The 6-6, 305-pound Alcorn-Crowder spent the past two seasons with the Wildcats, where he played in 14 total games.

In 2025, Alcorn-Crowder emerged as a starter in the interior of the Wildcats’ defensive line. He played in 12 games and recorded 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Alcorn-Crowder was expected at Penn State following an official visit to Nebraska, but SMU got him on campus and reeled him in. He’s the 32nd-ranked defensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to On3.

SMU expected to be in the hunt for former 5-star prospect.

Alcorn-Crowder began his college football career in the junior college ranks, spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Butler Community College in Kansas. After redshirting in 2022, he played in nine games in 2023 and recorded 28 tackles, 10 TFLs, seven sacks and two forced fumbles.

Alcorn-Crowder, a native of Brockton, Mass., is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.