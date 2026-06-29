Kevin Jennings reflects on Manning Passing Academy, looks ahead to being healthy for SMU

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings returned to the Manning Passing Academy for the second straight offseason, but it wasn’t his second time in Thibodaux, La. Talking with Luke Hill at camp, the third-year starter for the Mustangs revealed he’s been there long before the stardom.

“It’s truly a blessing. I was a camper my freshman year of high school,” Jennings said in an interview. “Just seeing the great things they did here made me want to come back. Came back last year and came back again this year. It’s been amazing meeting new faces, meeting the quarterbacks you’re competing against every single week. It’s great.”

When asked about his head coach, Rhett Lashlee, Jennings praised him for the work they’ve done together at SMU. Lashlee routinely sticks up for Jennings to get more publicity going into the 2026 season.

“It’s been great. He’s a great guy. Warrior, great guy,” Jennings said. “Him believing in me and me believing in him, I have come a long way. Each and every year we’re continuing to get better.”

Still, there’s work to be done and Jennings has a chance to show who he really can be with his ankle healthy and ready to go. He went from 354 yards rushing in 2024 to just 70 yards on the ground. Jennings still started every game, but it’s like something was missing.

Now, Jennings reports he’s healthy.

“Something I want to elevate, I had an ankle injury,” Jennings told Hill. “Couldn’t really run much and all of that. This year, adding that run game to my dynamic, helping my team out, giving them whatever I got and going out there with a healthy ankle can set up a lot for me.”

Last season, Jennings started all 13 games, throwing for 3,641 yards — good for third in the ACC and seventh in FBS — while tossing 26 passing touchdowns that ranked third in the ACC and 16th in FBS.

SMU kicks off its 2026 season at Florida State on Labor Day Night in Tallahassee. The Mustangs face FSU and Louisville, two ACC opponents, in two of their first three contests.

“I’m not just trying to get back to the playoff,” Jennings told On3’s Pete Nakos. “We’re trying to go all the way. That’s our main goal. We’re not trying to just go there — we’re trying to compete, finish and win at a high level. That’s the number one goal. Just to put SMU on the map even more.”

The games will be big opportunities for Jennings to stake an early claim to Heisman Trophy buzz and positioning SMU in the hunt for the ACC Championship.

“You know Kevin. Kevin can have a great play, a bad play, a mediocre play, and he’s like this (steady). He’s just even-keel and that’s great. Your quarterback has to be that guy,” SMU strength coach Shawn Griswold said this offseason. “If he’s super emotional and up and down that then your team’s gonna be like, ‘Oh my gosh Kevin’s freaked out.’ It doesn’t work that way. That comes from the head coach, (who) obviously spent a lot of time with him. D’Eriq King spent a lot of time with him. I spent time with him. That kid is just that kid. You kind of come across those once in a while and those are the special ones. He’s just innately that kid.”