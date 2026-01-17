Live Updates: SMU vs. No. 16 Virginia

Next up on the schedule for SMU Basketball is No. 16 Virginia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday inside Moody Coliseum. Andy Enfield’s Mustangs look for another Quad 1 win for the NET rankings via ACC play in this morning matchup.

Follow Live Updates of SMU vs. Virginia HERE on our message board.

The Mustangs are 11-0 at Moody Coliseum this season after the 77-76 buzzer-beater win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday. The win moved the Mustangs to 13-4 overall with a 2-2 mark in the ACC. Ryan Odom’s Virginia team moved to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the league with a Top 25 win at Louisville on Tuesday, 79-70.

“It shows like if you’re battle tested, things don’t go your way, you keep believing in yourself and your team,” SMU point guard Boopie Miller said after the win. “I feel like you’ll come out with the win no matter what. You’ve just got to believe in yourself at all times.”

How to watch SMU vs. No. 16 Virginia

SMU (13-4, 2-2 ACC) vs [16/16] Virginia (15-2, 4-1 ACC)

David B. Miller Court at Moody Coliseum – Dallas, Texas

Saturday, January 17, 2025 – 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN2

SMU Radio: SMU Mobile App | The Varsity Network | SiriusXM

SMU enters Saturday’s matchup vs. Virginia as 1.5-point underdogs, according to BetMGM. The Cavaliers ride a 4-game winning streak into Moody Coliseum while the Mustangs are looking to make it a second straight victory after dropping back-to-back games at Clemson and at Duke last week.

UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, most since 13 in 2001-02. The Cavaliers are averaging 84.7 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 points per game in 2000-01.

SMU ranks 32nd in the NET rankings while Virginia is No. 14.