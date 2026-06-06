2027 Arlington (Tex.) Lamar linebacker Braylon Williams has committed to SMU on his official visit, he announced. The Mustangs have long led the way for the three-star prospect over some of the top programs in America.

“SMU is just a great and awesome place,” Williams previously told Rivals. “I have been to a lot of visits there and I really like that atmosphere and the staff and the fans. They have been building men and that’s what I like about SMU … Just the staff and the loyalty they have with the players after ball, and it’s Dallas.”

Baylor, Mississippi State, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M are among the programs who also offered the Dallas area standout.

He’s always been drawn to SMU with the coaches, community and community.

“I’d have to start with the community, it’s Dallas,” Williams said. “Everybody comes to see Dallas. I just love the people, how nice they are and everything. I like the housing out there.”

“Coach Crum, coach Lashlee, all those guys and the great relationship they have with me. They stay in touch with my family, just making sure they’re okay, too.”

Learn more about supporting NIL efforts for SMU with Run Peruna Run!

At Under Armour Dallas earlier this year, the 6-0, 215-pounder earned MVP honors at his position. He showed why he’s so sought after nationally.

“It’s been great, I’m very blessed to be in this position,” Williams said. “A lot of kids pray to be in this position. I’m grateful every day to wake up and know I have those type of things. I work like I’m broke and I have nothing. You can have all the talent in the world, but if you don’t have hard work, it doesn’t even matter.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies, Williams ranks as the No. 474 overall prospect in the country, No. 40 linebacker in the nation and the 63rd-ranked prospect in Texas.

Williams is the fifth commitment of the 2027 recruiting class for SMU as the Mustangs look to close out the summer strong.