Monday All-Day Live Chat presented by Socorro Tequila

On The Pony Express is kicking off the week with an All-Day LIVE chat on Monday. With fall camp right around the corner, talk SMU football, fall camp, basketball, recruiting and more!

Stop by the Hail to the Rhett and Blue message board where you can chat all things SMU with fellow Mustang fans!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE LIVE CHAT.

Check out our sponsor, Socorro Tequila! Founded in 2020 by spirits industry pros Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori, Socorro Tequila is made in the highlands of Jalisco with 100% Blue Weber agave and zero additives. Socorro is the official tequila of SMU Athletics so make sure to pick up a bottle when you make your next liquor store stop. Even though it is fairly new to the market, the brand is racking up the awards. At the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Socorro scored a Double Gold for its Blanco, Gold for its Reposado, and Silver for its Añejo. You can also enjoy it on American Airlines! Please drink responsibly.

Shop Socorro here and get FREE shipping when you buy three bottles or more: https://bit.ly/SocorroShop