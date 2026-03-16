NCAA Tournament: SMU vs. Miami (Ohio) how to watch, channel, stream, odds

SMU Basketball will face Miami (Ohio) in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. CT in Dayton, Ohio. The Mustangs sneak into March Madness hoping to advance and face Tennessee in the first round.

SMU (20-13) is making its 13th appearance in the tournament and first since 2017. This is the first at-large selection for the Mustangs since 1993 as the program earned automatic bids in 2015 and 2017.

The Mustangs and RedHawks will face off on TruTV (click to stream) with Jordan Kent, Jim Spanarkel and Jenny Dell on the call. It was a tough wait for Selection Sunday, but now the Mustangs can focus on the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

“When the brackets were announced, we didn’t know about the last team or not,” SMU head coach Andy Enfield said Sunday night. “But it was very exciting for our players, our coaching staff, families. We were all together here in the arena, and it was a very joyous time to be a Mustang. It’s been a while since SMU’s been in the NCAA tournament. Certainly been even longer since they won a basketball game in the tournament. So we’re looking forward to representing our school and the ACC in Dayton on Wednesday night.”

SMU is already a large favorite for the NCAA Tournament over Miami (Ohio), holding a 7.5-point favorite over the RedHawks, according to BetMGM.

Senior guard Boopie Miller was named All-ACC Second Team and senior guards B.J. Edwards and Jaron Pierre Jr. both earned All-ACC Honorable Mention. Edwards was also selected to the ACC All-Defensive Team and earned votes for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player.

SMU is in the second season under Enfield, who is leading his third program to the NCAA Tournament. SMU is averaging 84.2 points (2nd ACC, 23rd NCAA) and 16.9 assists (3rd ACC, 31st NCAA) while shooting 49.0% (2nd ACC, 24th NCAA) overall and 37.4% on threes (2nd ACC, 24th NCAA).

For Miami (Ohio), the MAC regular season champions who went 31-0, the RedHawks are hoping for a home crowd with the short trip over for the fans. With MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder, the RedHawks entered the postseason averaging 90.9 points per game (second in the country) and leading the nation in field goal percentage (52.6%).

“Get out and support this team. We’ve got great guys; they put a lot of work in,” Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele said Sunday. “It’s so unique, almost a home game in the NCAA Tournament setting. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Wednesday’s winner advances to face the No. 6 seed Tennessee on Friday in Philadelphia at 3:25 p.m. CT on TBS.