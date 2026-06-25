SMU shooting guard Jaron Pierre, Jr., a New Orleans native, is headed home as he was selected in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

He played in all 34 games with 32 starts) during his lone season with the Mustangs. The 6-5, 210-pound guard averaged 17.6 points (7th in ACC), 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio and 2.4 threes per game (11th ACC). From the field, he shot 46.2 percent, 37 percent from 3-point range and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Pierre helped SMU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in years, posting 25 points and 35 points in wins over Louisville and Texas A&M, respectively. He came to the Hilltop following a robust transfer portal recruitment.

Pierre came to SMU from Jacksonville State, where he scored the most points in the 2024-25 regular season in college basketball.

During his redshirt senior season at Jacksonville State, Pierre averaged 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 37.6 minutes per outing while shooting 42.4 percent overall, 38.2 percent from deep, and 81 percent from the free-throw line. He also ranked second in the country in total minutes played (1,352).

“SMU is about to get a killer, a killer, in all capital letters,” Pierre said before last season. “Killer means to me, anyone in front of me, if they don’t have on SMU, sucks to be them.”

Now, New Orleans is hoping Pierre can bring that type of mentality to his hometown team. The Pelicans posted a 26-56 overall record last season, good for 11th in the Western Conference.

Pierre was the lone NBA Draft pick for the Pelicans, who didn’t have a first round choice.