North Texas transfer guard David Terrell, Jr. has committed to SMU Basketball, he told On3’s Joe Tipton on Friday.

Terrell averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals at North Texas last season. Providence, Cincinnati, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and Utah were among the schools linked with him.

The 6-foot-4 guard finished No. 4 in the American Conference in Steal Percentage (3.2) and No. 3 in the conference in Assist Percentage (31.8). He shot 43% from the field and was not a 3-point threat, connecting on just 25.7% from deep (18-of-70). At the free-throw line, he shot 67.3% (134-of-199) and attempted the sixth-most free throws in the AAC.

In conference play, Terrell averaged 14.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 41.8% from the field and 20.5% from 3.

Terrell was a playmaker for the Mean Green, which finished 19-14 overall and 9-9 in AAC play. According to KenPom, Terrell ranked 47th nationally in assist rate. He had 19 games where he dished out at least five assists and six games with at least seven. His career-high of 10 assists came in a December win over Houston Christian.

Terrell had 24 games where he scored in double figures this past season. He scored at least 15 points in 16 games, and his season- and career-high of 21 points was met twice in losses to Wichita State and Tulane.

He played in and started all 33 games for the Mean Green after arriving from UTEP, where he earned 2024 CUSA Freshman of the Year honors in 2023-24 and started all 32 games in 2024-25 for the Miners.

Terrell is native of Dallas and product of Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.