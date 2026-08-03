On The Pony Express All-Day Live Chat presented by Socorro

On the Pony Express is kicking off the week with an All-Day LIVE chat on Monday. With the Mustangs holding its first open practice on Friday, talk SMU football, recruiting, basketball and more!

Stop by the Hail to the Rhett and Blue message board where you can chat all things SMU with fellow Mustang fans ahead of fall camp getting underway.

SMU narrowly missed out reaching the ACC Championship game for the second straight year in 2025, falling to Cal in the Mustangs regular season finale. With Kevin Jennings returning under center for his final year, SMU once again sits as a top contender in the conference alongside Miami and Louisville. SMU opens the season at Florida State on Sept. 7 before hosting their home opener against UC Davis on Sept. 12. The Mustangs head back out on the road to take on Louisville on Sept. 19. Who is the toughest opponent on SMU’s schedule? What is the biggest fall camp position battle to watch? Talk all this and more with fellow Mustang fans on the Hail to the Rhett and Blue board during Monday’s All-Day Live Chat.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE LIVE CHAT

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