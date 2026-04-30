Oregon State transfer center Johan Munch commits to SMU

Oregon State big man transfer Johan Munch has committed to SMU Basketball, On The Pony Express has learned. A native of Denmark, Munch has two years of eligibility remaining.

In 31 games with 23 starts, the 6-11 center averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1 assist in 21 minutes per game. Against San Diego, he posted 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 36 minutes.

In 2024-25, Munch appeared in 23 games with one start while averaged 1.2 points per game.

Before Munch was at Oregon State, he competed for Denmark at the 2023 FIBA U18 Euros, averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor in that event.

Way back when Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle signed Munch in May 2024, Munch was excited about joining the program. Tinkle was excited to develop Munch.

“We’re extremely excited about adding Johan to our program,” Tinkle said in a press release. “He’s a skilled big at 6’ll with the ability to dribble, pass, and shoot. His length and athleticism will make him a real threat on both ends of the court who is versatile at multiple positions. Once his body fully matures, we will see his true potential. Johan is from a great family that we’re thrilled to have joining ours.”

SMU has added Tulane transfer point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, North Texas transfer guard David Terrell, Jr. and Texas transfer power forward Nic Codie via the Transfer Portal already.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.