Podcast: 4-star OL Qua Ford commits to SMU | Basketball Transfer Portal Primer

On this edition of On The Pony Express, Billy Embody breaks down SMU Football landing 4-star OL Qua Ford, SMU Basketball transfer portal buzz and more mailbag questions!

Check out Los Charros Tex-Mex Smokehouse, located at The Graduate Hotel on Hillcrest Ave. They perfectly tie together BBQ, Tex-Mex and SMU! They’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily! Tell them On The Pony Express sent you and get a FREE bowl of queso. Use complimentary valet service. Check out their menu: https://bit.ly/LosCharrosOTPE

Visit Horn Legend to check out all the incredible polos, pullovers, sport shirts and more that they have to offer! Most ACC schools are available and more options will be added in the future! Click the dropdown at checkout and tell Horn Legend On The Pony Express sent you! Visit https://bit.ly/HornLegendAA to pick out your new favorite polo, pullover and more today!

For the discerning residential buyer or seller across the DFW Metroplex, Anthony Cedano is the advisor who transforms deep market expertise into a distinct client advantage. I’m proud to call him our realtor and excited to have his expertise brought to the front doors of OTPE listeners. When you partner with Anthony, you gain a dedicated advocate who seamlessly leverages the elite resources of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. Learn more about Anthony: https://bit.ly/AnthonyCedano | Email: [email protected] | Call: (904) 537-3888

Check out our sponsor, Socorro Tequila! Founded in 2020 by spirits industry pros Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori, Socorro Tequila is made in the highlands of Jalisco with 100% Blue Weber agave and zero additives. Socorro is an official sponsor of SMU Athletics so make sure to pick up a bottle when you make your next liquor store stop. You can also enjoy Socorro on American Airlines! Please drink responsibly. Follow them on Instagram!