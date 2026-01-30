Podcast: SMU offseason storylines, what to watch for
SMU Football is in full offseason mode now and with the 2026 schedule revealed, it's also a perfect time for a way-too-early depth chart for the...
Billy Embody and Hayden Howerton break down the SMU football schedule revealed for the 2026 college football season....
SMU Football announced its 2026 season on Monday alongside the Atlantic Coast Conference as the Mustangs look to win nine games for the fourth...
SMU will open the 2026 college football season at Florida State in Tallahassee on Labor Day in a nationally televised ACC matchup....
Classes are underway on the Hilltop and SMU Football has brought in a large number of high school and transfers this offseason to join the program at...
We break down more College Football Transfer Portal drama as Clemson takes aim at Ole Miss over Cal LB Luke Ferrelli....
In Episode No. 2 of Between the Hashes with Hayden Howerton, Hayden breaks down the process of installing a football defensive playbook....
SMU has elevated Matthew McHugh to assistant running backs coach, sources confirmed with On The Pony Express. 247Sports' Mike Roach was first to...
Billy Embody breaks down the SMU football transfer portal recruiting class, including new addition Texas A&M DB Jayvon Thomas....
Former Miami Hurricanes linebacker Ryan Ragone has been elevated to assistant linebackers coach at SMU, per SMU's website....
SMU and Notre Dame, teams who found themselves on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff this year, meet in South Bend....
Welcome to Friday's All-Access AM with On3's Billy Embody! Join us from 7-8 AM CT as we break down the ACC College Football Transfer Portal Intel....
SMU is adding a veteran assistant to the football coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball, a source told On The Pony Express on Friday....
SMU needed to make some key additions defensively to shore up Scott Symons' group that is looking to bounce back in 2026....
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee announced the addition of Kyle Ward to the SMU Football Staff on Tuesday, joining as the Mustangs' safeties coach....
Texas A&M transfer defensive back Jayvon Thomas has committed to SMU, On The Pony Express learned on Tuesday....
In this first episode of Between the Hashes with Hayden Howerton, Hayden breaks down the process of installing a football offensive playbook....
We break down Miami vs Indiana in the National Championship. It's our final preview of the College Football Playoff big game....
SMU Football is hard at work on the transfer portal this offseason. The portal is open and entries are rolling in....
SMU Football is a week into the Transfer Portal window now and the Mustangs have seen a number of departures, but Rhett Lashlee & Co. have also...
Former Trinity Valley C.C. tight end Devon Martin is leaving SMU after one season with the Mustangs. Martin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on...
SMU Football is no longer expected to have one of its top 2026 signees with the program, sources told On The Pony Express....
We break down the College Football Transfer Portal Intel, look at a WILD Wednesday of ACC Basketball and are joined by Adam Lichtenstein, who covers...
Billy Embody and Hayden Howerton take a look back at the SMU Football 2025 Season and how fans should remember the Mustangs....
Billy Embody breaks down SMU football transfer portal additions and what they all mean for the Mustangs for the 2026 season....