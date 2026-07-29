Podcast: SMU TE Fall Camp Preview with Hayden Howerton

On this edition of On The Pony Express, Billy Embody and Hayden Howerton break down the SMU tight end room for the 2026 season. Plus, Dean Ralsky is joined by Clemson tight end Olsen Patt-Henry.

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