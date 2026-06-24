polish-forward-jakub-szumert-commits-to-smu

SMU has landed a commitment from Polish big man Jakub Szumert, one of the top available prospects from Europe, On The Pony Express has learned. The long pursuit ended with the school announcing the signing.

The 6-9 forward has averaged 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over 45 contests this season for Zastal in the OBL. He’s shot 3.7 percent from two-point range and 35.2 percent from three-point range in his 26 minutes per game.

Szumert has been a strong piece to the Polish national team’s success as he wrapped up a third season now with the team. Last summer, he was touted as one of the top risers in FIBA.

“One of the keys for Poland’s success this year was Jakub Szumert, who made an impact across the board. The 2.03m forward made an impact around the basket with his interior scoring, rebounding and, especially, with his rim protection, as he finished second in the tournament with 2.5 blocks per game,” the article said. “Szumert has already two full seasons of pro-level experience on his resume, having been a regular rotation player for Arka Gdynia in the Polish league, and also having made his debut for the senior Polish national team in the FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers 2025. With his performance in this tournament, he should be on the shortlist of the top young big men in Europe.”

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With forwards Jaden Toombs and Nigel Walls back as well as the additions of Oregon State big man Johan Munch and Texas forward Nic Codie, the Mustangs will have a new-look frontcourt for 2026-27.

There’s experience and talent in the group along with that in the backcourt now. SMU has to come together to live up to the high expectations and return to the NCAA Tournament once again.

“Winning 20-plus games our first 2 years in the ACC is a credit to our players. That means we had good players that bought into our system and, and succeeded at it,” Enfield said earlier this month at ACC Spring Meetings. “We feel like we’re more talented this year. We’re definitely bigger at every position. Whether we’re better or not, they have to go prove that.”