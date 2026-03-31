Run Peruna Run launches to connect with SMU fans, create NIL opportunities for student-athletes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas — Run Peruna Run, an independent, fan-first ecosystem designed to deepen engagement between Mustang fans and SMU student-athletes, officially launched today. The platform will create additional Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, working alongside SMU Athletics while offering fans new ways to connect with the Mustangs on and off the field.

Run Peruna Run provides a direct path for fans to engage with student-athletes through exclusive content, curated experiences, and access to member-only merchandise. The platform is built to extend the fan experience beyond game day while supporting NIL opportunities in a meaningful, scalable way.

Billy Embody, Founder of Run Peruna Run:

“Partnering with SMU in such an impactful manner is incredibly exciting for me as a proud SMU alum. Run Peruna Run and its staff will bring incredible content and experiences to fans while supporting student-athletes through NIL. Every member can play their own role in building championship teams. With the support of Mustangs around the globe, Run Peruna Run aims to bring more National Championships to the Hilltop. We thank everyone for your support and can’t wait to get started.”

Brian Ullmann, Executive Deputy Director of Athletics:

“Run Peruna Run creates a more direct connection between our fans and our student-athletes. It gives supporters a simple way to engage with our programs while also generating meaningful student-athlete opportunities in a sustainable way.”

Rhett Lashlee, Head Football Coach:

“Run Peruna Run creates another way for our fans to stay connected to our players and our program. It creates real opportunities for our student-athletes while continuing to build support around SMU Football.”

Andy Enfield, Head Men’s Basketball Coach:

“This is a positive step for our program, our student-athletes, and our fans. It creates additional opportunities for our players and gives our fans another way to be part of what we’re building here on the Hilltop.”

Fans can support Run Peruna Run through monthly or annual memberships, with each level offering access to exclusive content, events, and merchandise. The platform will also create opportunities for brands to partner with SMU student-athletes in an authentic and impactful way.

For more information and to support NIL at SMU, visit runperunarun.com. Follow Run Peruna Run on Instagram, Facebook and X.