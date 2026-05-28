SMU 2026-27 ACC basketball opponents revealed

SMU Men’s Basketball will host Duke and head to North Carolina while the pair of home-and-home matchups feature Georgia Tech and Louisville, the ACC announced Thursday.

SMU’s 18-game ACC schedule includes home and away games with Georgia Tech and Louisville. The Mustangs will also host Cal, Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse and Wake Forest at Moody Coliseum. The road-only contests are Boston College, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The dates and TV information will be announced at a later date.

The 2027 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 9-13 at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

SMU head coach Andy Enfield hopes his program ends up back in the NCAA Tournament and among the top teams in the ACC. It’s been a long journey to replacing all five starters, but SMU is close to completing that process, he told On The Pony Express this month.

“We’re almost finished with our roster. It’s been a long month of Zoom calls, visits, negotiations. Certainly the landscape has changed in the last couple years, and this was the most difficult season yet with the amount of transfers. We’re fortunate to have some returning players that our fans know and have watched as young players that come back, and I think our fans will be very excited about some of the veteran transfers that have signed and will be Mustangs next season.

“We’re excited for everybody to get our roster in this summer and try to put a team together and have them get to know each other, have the coaches get to know their strengths and weaknesses.”

In 2025-26, SMU made its first NCAA Tournament since 2017, recorded a pair of top-25 wins for the first time in six seasons and were ranked in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time in nine seasons.

With seven commitments, SMU’s Transfer Portal class is a Top 10 class, according to Rivals.