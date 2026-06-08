SMU adds Oklahoma home-and-home for 2026, 2027

SMU will take on Oklahoma on Dec. 22 in Moody Coliseum as a part of a basketball home-and-home between the Mustangs and Sooners. The 2026 and 2027 matchups were announced Monday.

The Mustangs will visit the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. during the 2027-28 season for a matchup on Dec. 21, 2027.

In addition to Oklahoma from the SEC, the Mustangs will visit DePaul (Big East) on December 5 and face UNLV (Mountain West) in Hall of Fame Series Phoenix on December 19. SMU’s 18-game ACC schedule includes home and away games with Georgia Tech and Louisville plus home games with Cal, Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

The road-only contests are Boston College, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech. The 2027 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place March 9-13 at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Mustangs are entering their third season under Head Coach Andy Enfield with one of the nation’s most highly regarded transfer classes, ranked No. 9 nationally and third in the ACC by On3. In 2025-26, SMU made its first NCAA Tournament since 2017.