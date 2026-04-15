SMU alum Andrew Hattersley hired as On The Pony Express staff writer

On The Pony Express is excited to announce the addition of SMU alum Andrew Hattersley as a staff writer. Hattersley, who started his 15-year journalism career on the Hilltop, will contribute in a number of ways.

Hattersley worked for 247Sports from 2014-2025 where he was a high-producer covering SMU and Texas A&M. Hattersley reunites with OTPE publisher Billy Embody as the pair worked together building 247Sports’ SMU site.

“I’m thrilled to be reuniting with Billy and joining the rest of the great team here at On the Pony Express,” Hattersley said. “Billy has set the bar for SMU coverage over the years and been a really good friend of mine going back to college.

“As an SMU grad, it’s always special to cover your alma mater and be back with some familiar faces. I’m excited to get started!”

“Hatts is a tireless worker who attacks everything with a smile,” Embody said. “He understands our business and knows how to engage a community. Plenty of our subscribers will recognize Hatts from our 247Sports days as he did a multitude of roles at a high level. It was a no-brainer to add to our staff with Hatts and get him back in the SMU community.”

Hattersley will assist in content production, podcast editing, social media and more for On The Pony Express.

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Hattersley graduated from SMU in 2015 with journalism and sport management degrees. The Milwaukee native graduated from DePaul University in 2019 with a master’s in journalism with focus on sports. While at DePaul, he served as the sports editor of the DePaulia.

Hattersley also worked at Genesco Sports Enterprises in a client support role, supporting account teams for Optum, Papa John’s, T-Mobile and new business initiatives.