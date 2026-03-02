The Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL was one filled with drama as it came to a close Sunday evening.

Austin Smotherman was outstanding through the weekend including six consecutive birdies during Saturday’s round, allowing him to finish Saturday matching the best score of his career, shooting a 9-under 62.

Smotherman headed into Sunday tied for the lead with Shane Lowry. Though Sunday had a different story to write, as he began stumbling midway through his final round.

Sunday’s rollercoaster

Though it wasn’t so much his own stumbling as it was his pairmate Lowry, who lit up the course to go 19 under by the time the two were at hole 15. But then a series of unfortunate events for Lowry turned from bad to worse as soon as he made it to the portion of the course deemed as “The Bear Pit.”

Lowry hit back-to-back shots in the water on 16 and 17, doubling both holes and falling from 19 under to 15 under, dropping to second.

Nico Echavarria pulled away into the leader slot at 17, and finalized his spot at first.

Smotherman finished 18 with a birdie to secure a move up in the ranks to tie at the second spot with both Lowry and Taylor Moore.

Smotherman and Lowry both shared a glance at the end of the round as if to say “I thought we had seen it all” after the rollercoaster of events that led to both their demise.

Though the second place finish may sting for Smotherman after leading the whole weekend, finishing so high really marks a huge win for the former Pony. His second place finish is the best round and highest finish he has had in the PGA of his 82 starts.

This comeback is personal

Smotherman is amidst a serious comeback return to the PGA, after competing from 2021 to 2024 and losing his card. He made it back for the 2026 season and despite missing three cuts in four starts, he did finish eighth at The American Express tournament and now garners this second-place finish.

According to The Heavy, another highlight for the former Mustang is Smotherman’s wife (also an SMU alum) recently announced the two are expecting their third child.

Smotherman graduated from SMU in 2016 after spending four years at SMU.