SMU at Duke: Live updates, how to watch, Boopie Miller update
The SMU Mustangs take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Andy Enfield’s team are without star point guard Boopie Miller (illness) against the 6th-ranked team in America.
Track the live updates on the game thread here.
[24/25] SMU (12-3, 1-1 ACC) at [6/6] Duke (14-1, 3-0 ACC)
Cameron Indoor Stadium – Durham, North Carolina
Saturday, January 10, 2025 – 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN
SMU Radio: SMU Mobile App | The Varsity Network | SiriusXM 387, 977
SMU had another 20-point game from Miller in Wednesday’s loss at Clemson. Last Saturday vs. North Carolina, Miller’s 27-point, 12-assist double-double was his fifth of the season. He also shot 10-of-13 overall, 3-of-5 from three and 4-of-5 at the free-throw line with four rebounds and a steal in the victory over the Tar Heels.
SMU came in to the matchup vs. the Tigers averaging 91.5 points per game, but scored just 70 at Clemson. Now, the Mustangs face a Top 10 Duke Blue Devils team in the program’s first trip to Cameron Indoor.