SMU at Jerry World: Mustangs to face LSU, Oklahoma in AT&T Stadium

The SMU Mustangs will once again take the field in the regular season at the home of the Dallas Cowboys with sources telling On The Pony Express the team will face LSU in 2027 and Oklahoma in 2029 at AT&T Stadium.

It will be the first time the Mustangs have played in the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium since their Pony Express days in the 1980s.

SMU moved the two marquee nonconference games for branding and revenue opportunities, sources told On3’s Brett McMurphy.

Moreover, LSU and Oklahoma both were exploring the buyout possibilities for their matchups against SMU, sources told On The Pony Express. They’re expected to be marquee, primetime matchups.

The first game of SMU’s home-and-home series with LSU is 2028 in Baton Rouge with the Sept. 1, 2029 game at AT&T Stadium. The 2028 game between the Tigers and Mustangs will be their first meeting since 1934.

The SMU-Oklahoma game will be played Sept. 11, 2027, at AT&T Stadium, completing a home-and-home series with the Sooners. OU won the first meeting 28-11 in Norman in 2023 before the Mustangs went on to win the American Athletic Conference.

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, located on SMU’s campus, only has a capacity of 33,200, compared to 80,000 for AT&T Stadium. It’s expected to undergo renovations in the future to expand the stadium, which could very well fall in line with the timing of this matchups.

Under Rhett Lashlee, SMU has enjoyed a recent resurgence. SMU reached its first College Football Playoff appearance in 2024. In 2023 and 2024, the Mustangs had consecutive 10-3 seasons, their first back-to-back seasons with 10 or more wins since 1981-84.

Tickets and TV times will be announced in the future, but it’s a nice recruiting piece for SMU to tout as well. Lashlee’s staff is battling programs like LSU and Oklahoma regularly in recruiting.

“I would say Texas, Texas A&M, you know, LSU and Oklahoma come in here. Notre Dame comes in here some,” Lashlee said in December. “So you’re thinking those national programs, national brands, are who we have to compete against. I mean, let’s just look down the list. It was OU, it was A&M, it was Texas, it was Notre Dame, and LSU, for a majority of these Metroplex kids, you know, but we have, you know, we have the benefit of being the home team. And if we can continue to win, that’s a huge advantage for us.”

