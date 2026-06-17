SMU Basketball offers 4-star SG Justin Wise

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee shooting guard Justin Wise, a four-star in the 2027 class, picked up an offer from SMU Basketball, he announced.

The 6-foot-4 rising senior ranks as the No. 89 overall prospect and No. 20 shooting guard in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Along with SMU, his offer list includes Miami, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Villanova, Florida State, Tennessee, Cal, and Virginia Tech.

“My leadership has been big,” Wise told Rivals in a previous interview. “And my ability to get to spots and initiate the offense, getting my teammates open. I watch a lot of the elite combo guards like Tyrese Maxey and Tre Johnson. Just how they move around the court and how they create without the ball, or with the ball to get their teammates open.”

Wise was also one of the top performers at last week’s NBPA Top-100 Camp, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, who had the following to say about his game:

“Justin Wise moved seamlessly between the one and two in this setting. He shot the ball very well off the catch, and that might be his superpower at the next level. However, he advanced the ball well when pushing and moved it to open teammates in the half-court. A low-maintenance guy who raises the floor of his team.”

“He looked very comfortable in this setting as a go-to scorer. The 6-foot-4 guard showed he can play on ball as a primary initiator, but on Thursday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp he self-created advantages and finished plays at multiple levels. He had 18 points on 6-11 shooting in his first game.”