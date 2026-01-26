SMU brings in double-digit high school signees, transfers to enroll early

SMU brings in double-digit high school signees, transfers to enroll earlyby: Billy Embody52 minutes agoBillyEmbodyRead In AppNov 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn ImagesClasses are underway on the Hilltop and SMU Football has brought in a large number of high school and transfers this offseason to join the program at the mid-year.