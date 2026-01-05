Former Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff standout and SMU defensive back Kyron Chambers has entered the transfer portal, On The Pony Express has learned.

A one-time TCU transfer, Chambers joined the Mustangs before the 2023 season. He played in four games that year, redshirting. The 6-0, 200-pound defender then played in 26 games over the past two seasons for the Mustangs. He amassed 40 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups for SMU over 30 career contests.

In 2022, Chambers played in five games as a true freshman, but did not record a tackle. Chambers was squarely in the two-deep this spring with TCU, earning some reps with the first team.

Coming out of high school, Chambers helped SOC advance to and win the 2021 State Championship game. He was a Texas District 6-5A Division II first-team selection at cornerback as a junior. He owns a personal best 11.03 100-meter time as a senior.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Chambers was a three-star prospect, ranking as the No. 438 overall prospect and No. 46 cornerback nationally.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

