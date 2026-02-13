SMU DC Scott Symons leaving to be Dallas Cowboys LB coach

SMU defensive coordinator Scott Symons is leaving to become the next linebackers coach of the Dallas Cowboys, sources told On3 on Friday. Symons helped the Mustangs reach historic heights in his four years with the program.

Symons’ defense helped the Mustangs reach new heights in 2024, advancing to the program’s first CFP berth along with an undefeated mark in the first season in the ACC.



SMU became the first team to go 8-0 in conference play after moving to a Power 4/5 conference from a Group of Five conference. The 2024 season also marked the first time the Mustangs went undefeated and united in conference play in back-to-back seasons.

Symons’ defense was elite in all three facets during the historic 2024 season, ranking in the top 25 in the FBS in multiple different categories including: defensive touchdowns (5th), rushing defense (7th), team sacks (10th), passes intercepted (14th), fourth down conversion pct. defense (17th), tackles for loss (17th), third down conversion pct. defense (19th) and red zone defense (25th).

SMU’s defense continued its opportunistic ways in 2025, ranking in the top 25 in several categories, including turnovers gained (fifth), red zone defense (fifth), passes intercepted (eighth), defensive touchdowns (10th), fumbles recovered (11th), turnover margin (14th), 4th down conversion percentage (18th), rushing defense (19th) and sacks (23rd).

Under Symons, safety Ahmaad Moses was a fourth-team All-America selection by Phil Steele in 2025. In 2024, safety Isaiah Nwokobia picked up All-America Honorable Mention accolades by Phil Steele.

Head coach Rhett Lashlee met with reporters on Thursday and he was already looking ahead to the rest of the offseason as the team comes together for 2026.

“That’s what this time of year is for developing your team developing leaders,” Lashlee said Thursday. “Honestly, my favorite time of year is like from now through June. I love the season overall, but we don’t win any games right now per se, but this is when we win games. This is when we build our culture. We build our team. We build our toughness. We build our leaders and that’s a process doesn’t just happen. Wish it did, but it doesn’t.”