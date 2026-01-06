SMU EDGE Billy Walton enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SMU defensive end Billy Walton is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on social media on Tuesday. The 6-3, 250-pounder will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff product played in 22 contests over two seasons with the Mustangs. This season, he played in 13 games, making six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. One sack came in SMU’s Holiday Bowl win over No. 17 Arizona.

He transferred in to SMU from Texas. Walton played in two games during the 2023 season. He did not record any statistics for the Longhorns during his lone season in Austin.

Before college, Walton was a three-star recruit, per the Rivals Industry Ranking, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all three primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 488 player in the class of 2023 and the No. 42 EDGE.

He held offers from over 20 schools during his high school recruitment, including Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, among a slew of others.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

