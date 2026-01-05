SMU enters AP Top 25 at No. 24 after beating Top 25 North Carolina

SMU earned a 97-83 win over the 12th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday inside Moody Coliseum. It earned the Mustangs a spot at No. 24 in the AP Top 25 released Monday.

It was the first win for SMU over a ranked team since 2/9/22 vs [6/7] Houston (W, 85-83).

Point guard Boopie Miller led the way with an incredible display of command, overcoming some early foul trouble. He finished with 27 points and 12 assists on 10-of-13 shooting. Plus, guard Jaron Pierre, Jr. added 13 points.

“They’re real quick,” UNC head coach Hubert Davis said of SMU’s guards. “Not only their athleticism, but their length and physicality. I felt like it affected us. Even though we shot 50% from the field, I felt like each one of our cuts, our passes, our scores was just hard, it was difficult.”

“We were soft on defense,” he added. “When we wanted to double-team on their point guard, he wasn’t really double-teamed because of his open vision to look to which pass he wants to make.”

The defensive effort from SMU though was just as good, holding North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson to 13 points and seven rebounds.

Thanks in large part to the work by Corey Washington, a former Wichita State transfer, Wilson was slowed down. Washington had 23 points on 7-of-10 from the field while adding six rebounds. SMU also got 15 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals from guard B.J. Edwards.

“We tried to make it hard for him to catch it, push him out, and then, when he was in the scoring area, in the low post during the mid-post, we tried to double team him,” SMU coach Andy Enfield said. “We doubled with our five man and then tried to make other people make shots against us.”

SMU has now won 12 straight conference openers, but takes its show on the road this week, heading to Clemson and Duke.