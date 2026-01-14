SMU fans, make Socorro Tequila a part of your game day!
SMU fans, make Socorro Tequila a part of your game day! They’re proud official sponsors of your SMU Mustangs!
After selling some of the biggest tequila brands, spirits industry veterans Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori struck out on their own in 2020. Their goal: craft world-class tequila in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico, using traditional methods and only estate-grown Blue Weber agave. Tequila made the way it should be.
The result is Socorro Tequila, a spirit born from passion and defined by uncompromising quality. We craft honest tequila como debe ser: 100% sustainable Blue Weber agave, no additives, and time-honored methods that respect its roots and tradition.
Just three ingredients. Agave. Water. Yeast. That’s it.
Purchase three bottles of Socorro Tequila and get FREE shipping! Click HERE to shop!
Ask for it at your local bar or restaurant, enjoy it on the Boulevard, before Moody or at home. Make it a part of your SMU game day! Please drink responsibly.