SMU Football reveals details on Friday at Ford, Fan Fest

SMU will not have a true spring game to end practices on Friday, but instead will have a good look at the Mustangs through individual drills mixed with team segments. Fans can get a look inside Ford Stadium at the 2026 Mustangs Friday evening.

The school announced the format on Monday and while it’s not a “spring game,” it’s easier to discuss it when framed as such. The “Friday at Ford” begins at 6:30 p.m. CT. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and admission is free, with the team taking the field at 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Fan Fest is scheduled to go until 8:30 p.m.

As opposed to a a traditional game format, Friday’s practice will feature individual segments, team segments, pass rush, 7×7 drills, and more. There will also be interviews with SMU coaches, student-athletes, and alumni throughout the evening.

Following the open practice, SMU invites fans to visit Pettus Field for Fan Fest. Enjoy lawn games, inflatables, a beer garden, and more, and swing by to get autographs from your favorite Mustang student-athletes. Plus, free cheesesteaks, chili cheese fries, and seasoned corn will be available for the first 500 fans.

Parking, Tickets Free for SMU Spring Game

General admission seating will be open in sections 100-108 of Ford Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans can enter Ford Stadium through Gates 1, 2, or 3. All other gates will be closed.

Limited concessions stands will be open on the west side of Ford Stadium. All concessions stands are cashless.

Due to other events on campus, parking for Friday at Ford will be available in Moody and Binkley Parking Centers beginning at 5:30 PM. All parking is free and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In the event of heavy rain, Friday at Ford will be cancelled.

After Party at Barley House

After SMU wraps up spring practices with Friday at Ford, head over to Barley House on SMU Boulevard. Join Run Peruna Run to celebrate the end of spring with complimentary draft beer and car decals when you find a Run Peruna Run staff member from 9-11 p.m.

Run Peruna Run aims to elevate SMU to the nation’s best programs, building on the positioning SMU has as one of the early adopters in supporting name, image and likeness. Run Peruna Run was established to maximize NIL opportunities while also providing curated experiences for our members.

Run Peruna Run is your opportunity to impact student-athletes, get behind-the-scenes content, and ensure the future success of SMU Athletics in this unpredictable college athletics landscape.

Learn more about Run Peruna Run and how you can support NIL for SMU by clicking here.