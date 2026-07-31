SMU guard BJ Edwards granted temporary injunction, allowing additional year of eligibility

SMU guard BJ Edwards was among the players granted a temporary injunction on Friday, allowing them an additional year of college eligibility, according to court documents.

Edwards started the first 28 games of the 2025-26 season before missing the rest of the season due to injury. The former Tennessee transfer averaged 12.7 points (30th ACC), 5.9 rebounds (17th ACC), 4.9 assists (7th ACC, 67th NCAA) and 2.3 steals (1st ACC, 12th NCAA) per game.

Edwards shot 47.4 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range in what could’ve been his final year of eligibility. Now, SMU’s hoping to have one of its top players back for the 2026-27 season, assuming the injunction stays.

Without Edwards, SMU went from a clear-cut NCAA Tournament team to a First Four team who fell in its First Four matchup to Dayton.

The age-based eligibility lawsuit marks just the latest defeat for the NCAA in the courtroom. Edwards is among a number of players in Tennessee granted additional eligibility.

“Although the value of missed NIL opportunities could potentially be quantified, the lost opportunity to play NCAA Division I basketball for a fifth season results in a loss of opportunity for exposure and building his ‘personal brand,’” the court order states. “NCAA eligibility is necessarily limited in duration. The opportunity to compete as a student-athlete, develop athletically, and pursue compensation through name, image, and likeness activities exists only during a finite period and cannot be recreated once a season has concluded.

“Plaintiffs have demonstrated that, absent injunctive relief, they will be unable to compete in the upcoming season and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and pursue opportunities to compete during an additional season, should such opportunities become available. Once those deadlines pass and roster positions are filled, the lost opportunity cannot be restored through a later judgment or adequately compensated by monetary damage.”

The age-based model calls for an athlete’s eligibility clock to start initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier. The age-based eligibility implementation will begin this summer. Recruits starting in 2027 are age-based only.