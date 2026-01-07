SMU K Sam Keltner enters NCAA Transfer Portal

SMU kicker Sam Keltner, who spent two seasons with the Mustangs, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned Wednesday. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

The Keller, Texas native broke out in 2025 after redshirting in 2024 with SMU. Keltner made 14 field goals of 20 attempts this season.

On 76 kickoffs, he kicked 42 touchbacks. He was 36-of-38 on PATs this season.

Keltner replaced Collin Rogers as SMU’s kicker this season after Rogers struggled early on this season.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

