SMU LB Justin Medlock entering NCAA Transfer Portal
SMU linebacker Justin Medlock is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Monday evening. He spent the past two seasons with the Mustangs and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
This season, Medlock played in eight games, recording 25 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and two pass breakups. In incredible fashion, he returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown against Stanford to seal a win.
“That was really what Coach (Scott) Symons preached to us as a unit,” Medlock said. “No matter what type of plays they make, no matter how far they go down the field, we just have to have that bend but don’t break mentality. Every time we step out on the field, we expect to make a play to get off the field.”
In 2024, he appeared in 10 games with SMU, notching three tackles. The 6-0, 223-pounder primarily played on special teams.
The former Manvel (Tex.) standout played in 15 games, recording nine tackles and a tackle for loss. In the 2023 season, Medlock had seven total tackles (three solo) and a tackle for loss. In 2022, he played in five games, redshirting for the Utes.
According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies, Medlock was the No. 43 overall linebacker in the nation and No. 68 prospect in Texas.
The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.