SMU LB Mark Iheanachor enters NCAA Transfer Portal

After one season at SMU, linebacker Mark Iheanachor is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned on Tuesday. He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop after redshirting this season.

In three games this year, Iheanachor logged four total tackles with a tackle for loss and sack at Boston College. He also saw time against East Texas A&M and Louisville.

He had offers from Arizona State, Oklahoma, Washington and numerous others in his recruiting process out of high school. He took official visits to Kansas State and Oklahoma, but the Mustangs beat out those programs to land him.

Iheanachor played both ways in high school before landing at SMU.

“One of the things I love the most is linebackers who play running back. Mark’s junior year really attracted me to him, just watching him run the ball,” SMU linebackers coach Maurice Crum said last year. “Linebacker and running back are very similar. You can see the vision. You can see him hit his hole, which translates to instincts on defense.”

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies, he was the No. 93 overall linebacker in the country and No. 66 prospect in California.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.