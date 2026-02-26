SMU misses BJ Edwards after ankle injury at Cal, suffers disappointing 73-69 loss to Bears

SMU misses BJ Edwards after ankle injury at Cal, suffers disappointing 73-69 loss to Bearsby: Billy Embody30 minutes agoBillyEmbodyRead In AppFeb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) is helped off the court with an apparent injury by center Samet Yigitoglu (24) and guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) (obscured) against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn ImagesSMU's 73-69 loss Wednesday night at Cal was compounded by losing guard BJ Edwards to an ankle injury, head coach Andy Enfield said.