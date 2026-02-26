Skip to main content
SMU
Join Now

SMU misses BJ Edwards after ankle injury at Cal, suffers disappointing 73-69 loss to Bears

On3 imageby: Billy Embody30 minutes agoBillyEmbody
smu-misses-bj-edwards-after-ankle-injury-at-cal-suffers-disappointing-73-69-loss-to-bears
Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) is helped off the court with an apparent injury by center Samet Yigitoglu (24) and guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) (obscured) against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

SMU's 73-69 loss Wednesday night at Cal was compounded by losing guard BJ Edwards to an ankle injury, head coach Andy Enfield said.

Join for $1
then billed annually
On The Pony Express
+
+
One subscription: The best SMU Mustangs coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.