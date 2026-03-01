SMU players in the NFL Combine lead multiple categories
The NFL Combine is underway with four SMU Mustangs in the mix. So far the Ponies are making a name for themselves in a big way.
The Mustangs have two players leading categories by position overall along with two TEs clocking 40s in the 4.5’s.
The Ponies’ performance in the Combine so far has turned heads and raised eyebrows from both onlookers and NFL teams, with some players already going into informal meetings.
R.J. Maryland, TE
Right out the gates, we have the former ‘Stangs TE clocking in a sizzling 4.51, 40-yard dash time.
The 6’4, 240-pound TE put the cherry on top to his career at SMU finishing as the all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end. And he looks to be off to the races in his combine debut, already.
When it came time to shine, the man was ready. His 4.51 time (officially) puts him in second (two-way tie) in the TE class at the Combine.
It looks like Maryland is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Russell Maryland, former NFL defensive lineman with some merit to show for it — first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, three-time Super Bowl champion, and 10 seasons (1991–2000), primarily with the Dallas Cowboys.
In terms of athletic stamina and talent running in the family, it was no secret Maryland carried skills heading into the draft, but now the numbers don’t lie.
Ranking 194 out of over 1300 TEs over the years. Not bad, Maryland. Not bad at all.
Maryland also confirmed informal meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles according to Symone Stanley.
Safe to say, Maryland is a name you’re going to want to have on your radar moving into the NFL Draft.
Matthew Hibner, TE
The next Mustang to shoot in the 4.5’s on his 40-yard dash time was other Pony TE, Hibner, clocking a 4.57.
Speed & Size?
Check. What about strength?
Oh, you know — Number one in the TE category at the Combine for TEs in the Bench Press, by not one, but two reps.
Check.
While Maryland ranked 194 on the RAS scale, let’s just say Hibner is here to enter a little Lee Corso dialect with some, “NOT SO FAST, MY FRIEND!”
Hibner sees Maryland’s 194, and he raises him a 35 on the Relative Athletic Score. Sheesh! And we thought top 200 was impressive — try top 35.
The 6’4, 251-pound TE posted career highs last season in receptions, yards and touchdowns with the Mustangs in 2025 and will carry that potential into the NFL Draft now following the Combine.
As for potential prospects, though not confirmed or definitive, it would appear the New York Jets might also have their eyes on Hibner and Maryland based on the TEs they’re posting on their site media.
Jordan Hudson, WR
After finishing his best collegiate season last year with a team-high 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning All-ACC Third-Team honors, Hudson headed into off season with his head hung high.
The explosive 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver has been training with Justin Allen preparing for the Combine and upcoming season and the work is seeming to pay off.
According to Click 2 Houston, at the Senior Bowl, Hudson met with all of the NFL teams but really enjoyed his interactions with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.
And it looks like those impressions with the teams after this week at the Combine, especially the Texans, are getting better and better.
Better add the Detroit Lions to that list of prospective teams, too.
Despite no 40-yard dash, Hudson seems to be garnering informal meetings with teams no problem.
Ahmaad Moses, S
The 5’9, 200-pound safety finished off his season with the Mustangs as All-ACC First Team and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, solidifying his spot as a top safety to watch out for heading into the Combine and the Draft.
Moses also opted out of the 40-yard dash, but defied odds on his vertical high jump ranking fifth (3-way tie) amongst safeties.
And it looks like Moses has gained some interest among NFL teams as well.
Moses confirmed one of the teams he will be informally meeting with is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the chance to suit up with former teammate Elijah Roberts would be a great opportunity.
The NFL Combine finishes up March 2nd, with just two more full days of drills and tests.