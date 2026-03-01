SMU players in the NFL Combine lead multiple categories

The NFL Combine is underway with four SMU Mustangs in the mix. So far the Ponies are making a name for themselves in a big way.

The Mustangs have two players leading categories by position overall along with two TEs clocking 40s in the 4.5’s.

The Ponies’ performance in the Combine so far has turned heads and raised eyebrows from both onlookers and NFL teams, with some players already going into informal meetings.

SMU TE RJ Maryland. (Matt Visinsky)

Right out the gates, we have the former ‘Stangs TE clocking in a sizzling 4.51, 40-yard dash time.

The 6’4, 240-pound TE put the cherry on top to his career at SMU finishing as the all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end. And he looks to be off to the races in his combine debut, already.

Former Carroll great RJ Maryland doing RJ Maryland things at the NFL Combine.@RJMaryland1



RECRUIT CARROLL pic.twitter.com/B56Xx7D0G9 — Southlake Carroll FB Recruiting (@SLC_Recruiting) February 28, 2026

When it came time to shine, the man was ready. His 4.51 time (officially) puts him in second (two-way tie) in the TE class at the Combine.

It looks like Maryland is set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Russell Maryland, former NFL defensive lineman with some merit to show for it — first overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, three-time Super Bowl champion, and 10 seasons (1991–2000), primarily with the Dallas Cowboys.

In terms of athletic stamina and talent running in the family, it was no secret Maryland carried skills heading into the draft, but now the numbers don’t lie.

RJ Maryland is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.58 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 194 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agility testing, bench tomorrow, splits projected.https://t.co/pyJtJb2mPG pic.twitter.com/7WP9KSDKm6 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

Ranking 194 out of over 1300 TEs over the years. Not bad, Maryland. Not bad at all.

Maryland also confirmed informal meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles according to Symone Stanley.

Safe to say, Maryland is a name you’re going to want to have on your radar moving into the NFL Draft.

Matthew Hibner, TE

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) catches a pass for a touchdown over TCU Horned Frogs edge Devean Deal (11) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The next Mustang to shoot in the 4.5’s on his 40-yard dash time was other Pony TE, Hibner, clocking a 4.57.

.@SMUFB TE Matthew Hibner stands at 6'4", 251 pounds and just ran a 4.57u 👀



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0tPElu5rBe — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Speed & Size?

2026 NFL combine fastest TEs, who are 245lbs+



1. Matthew Hibner

2. John Michael Gyllenborg

3. Marlin Klein

4. Dallen Bentley

5. Jack Endries



These are the TEs with size and speed.



Sadiq and Stowers are awesome too. They could both play at 245lbs in my opinion. — Jp Bennett (@FFJPBennett) March 1, 2026

Check. What about strength?

NFL Combine TE Bench Press Reps:



Matthew Hibner: 28

Kenyon Sadiq: 26

Sam Roush: 25

Khalil Dinkins: 25

Dallen Bentley: 24

Jaren Kanak: 24

Lake McRee: 22

Eli Raridon: 20

Bauer Sharp: 20 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 28, 2026

Oh, you know — Number one in the TE category at the Combine for TEs in the Bench Press, by not one, but two reps.

Check.

While Maryland ranked 194 on the RAS scale, let’s just say Hibner is here to enter a little Lee Corso dialect with some, “NOT SO FAST, MY FRIEND!”

Matthew Hibner is a TE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.75 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 35 out of 1356 TE from 1987 to 2026.



Pending pro day, splits projected.https://t.co/OBoQRJkG5V pic.twitter.com/TV7br5TRa6 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) February 28, 2026

Hibner sees Maryland’s 194, and he raises him a 35 on the Relative Athletic Score. Sheesh! And we thought top 200 was impressive — try top 35.

The 6’4, 251-pound TE posted career highs last season in receptions, yards and touchdowns with the Mustangs in 2025 and will carry that potential into the NFL Draft now following the Combine.

As for potential prospects, though not confirmed or definitive, it would appear the New York Jets might also have their eyes on Hibner and Maryland based on the TEs they’re posting on their site media.

Jordan Hudson, WR

SMU WR Jordan Hudson. (Matt Visinsky)

After finishing his best collegiate season last year with a team-high 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns, earning All-ACC Third-Team honors, Hudson headed into off season with his head hung high.

The explosive 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver has been training with Justin Allen preparing for the Combine and upcoming season and the work is seeming to pay off.

Jordan Hudson did not run a 40 but doing the positional drills, good size & frame, avg athleticism, speed & movement skills, good length, body control & ball skills with ability to adjust, extend & high point to win contested catches, good play strength & physicality, great… — Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) February 28, 2026

According to Click 2 Houston, at the Senior Bowl, Hudson met with all of the NFL teams but really enjoyed his interactions with the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.

And it looks like those impressions with the teams after this week at the Combine, especially the Texans, are getting better and better.

Better add the Detroit Lions to that list of prospective teams, too.

SMU WR Jordan Hudson has confirmed an INFORMAL meeting with the Detroit Lions, was all smiles talking about it.@DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/EiQoWNUa45 — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) February 27, 2026

Despite no 40-yard dash, Hudson seems to be garnering informal meetings with teams no problem.

Ahmaad Moses, S

Ahmaad Moses. (Matt Visinsky)

The 5’9, 200-pound safety finished off his season with the Mustangs as All-ACC First Team and a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, solidifying his spot as a top safety to watch out for heading into the Combine and the Draft.

Moses also opted out of the 40-yard dash, but defied odds on his vertical high jump ranking fifth (3-way tie) amongst safeties.

NFL Combine SAF Vertical Jump Leaders:



Genesis Smith: 42.5"

Dillon Thieneman: 41"

DeShon Singleton: 39.5"

Lorenzo Styles Jr.: 39"

Bud Clark: 38"

Ahmaad Moses: 38"

Treydan Stukes: 38"

Xavier Nwankpa: 37.5"

Jalon Kilgore: 37"

Kamari Ramsey: 36"

Dalton Johnson: 36"

Emmanuel… — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 27, 2026

And it looks like Moses has gained some interest among NFL teams as well.

Had the chance to talk to @SMUFB S @ahmaad_1k this morning. Ahmaad Moses’ production with the Mustangs over the past two seasons REALLY stands out.



Moses shared how getting in the film room helped and the connection he has with #Bucs DT Elijah Roberts. pic.twitter.com/Ls4z76qsd0 — Adam Slivon (@AdamLivsOn) February 26, 2026

Moses confirmed one of the teams he will be informally meeting with is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the chance to suit up with former teammate Elijah Roberts would be a great opportunity.

The NFL Combine finishes up March 2nd, with just two more full days of drills and tests.