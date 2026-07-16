smu-qb-kevin-jennings-signs-with-nike

Just days after announcing his Heisman campaign, ‘K7ng of Dallas”, SMU officially announced Kevin Jennings signed a deal with Nike. SMU football announced the deal on their social media platforms.

Jennings joins college stars like Kewan Lacy (running back, Ole Miss), Dante Moore (quarterback, Oregon), and Colin Simmons (edge, Texas), among others, as athletes who have signed deals with the prestigious athletic brand.

Jennings is 14-2 as an ACC starter, with victories over Miami, Clemson, Florida State, and two wins over Louisville. He begins his final campaign as the conference’s active leader in career passing yards, career total offense, career wins as a starter and career winning percentage (minimum 15 starts).

Nike believes the NIL deals with student athletes benefits both the company and the athletes themselves.

“Nike leverages the full weight of the brand to provide unparalleled partnership to athletes across its football roster — giving them tools for long-term success across sport, business and culture,” Nike’s press release read. “Nike’s NIL partnerships also extend to athlete-centered design and innovation, as well as support for athletes in their pursuit to stand for something bigger.”

On Wednesday, Jennings also became the first current SMU student-athlete to have an athletics facility named in his honor, recognizing both his impact on the university and his vision for future generations of Mustangs.

“SMU has given me so much over the last four years, and I wanted to help create something that will benefit the guys who come after me,” said Jennings. “I’m grateful to the Holland family for helping bring this vision to life. My hope is that every student-athlete who walks through these doors has the resources they need to be at their best every single day.”

Jennings becomes the latest athlete added to a large list of college stars.

“Nike’s football roster has always been defined by the athletes who are shaping where the game goes next,” Nike executive vice president of global sports marketing Ann Miller said in a release Thursday. “These signings reflect our commitment to serving the best football talent at every level with the support, innovation and partnership they need to reach their full potential on the field and away from the game.”

OnThePonyExpress will have the opportunity to speak with Jennings regarding all of his recent news at ACC Media Days on Friday.