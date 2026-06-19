smu-qb-kevin-jennings-to-attend-manning-passing-academy-for-second-straight-year

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings is headed back to Thibodaux, La. to be a Manning Passing Academy counselor for the second straight year. NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan revealed much of the full list Thursday.

The camp at Nicholls State will begin June 25 and run until June 28 is hitting its 30th year. The story from Duncan said the camp will welcome more than 1,300 campers, 120 coaches and 40 college quarterbacks.

“Thirty years is hard to imagine,” legendary quarterback Archie Manning told Duncan. ““When we started it, we just thought we’d have a nice little regional camp, a Louisiana-Alabama-Mississippi kinda thing. We never imagined it would turn into what it is today.”

Last season, Jennings started all 13 games, throwing for 3,641 yards — good for third in the ACC and seventh in FBS — while tossing 26 passing touchdowns that ranked third in the ACC and 16th in FBS. SMU fell short of expectations, finishing 9-4, but still beat Miami, Clemson and Top 25 Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. Miami went on to play for a National Championship.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee is excited for Jennings to return as his third year as the starter. Expectations are high once again for the Mustangs and Jennings is a big reason why.

He opted to stay once again and turn down behind-the-scenes offers to leave the program for more money.

“The best part is having someone like Kevin who graduated in December and he always wanted to be at SMU. He always wanted to be in Dallas. Did he have opportunities? You bet,” Lashlee said. “He has both of the last three years. Not once did he ever come in and not say this is where I wanna be. Said this is where I wanna be. I wanna be at SMU, I wanna be in Dallas, this is my home, this is my school.

“I think Kevin does, besides being really loyal, and to not only his teammates, but to his school, his city, his coaches, whatever. I think he plays the long game, like he knows, okay, we’ve gone to the playoffs. We beat Miami, we’ve done some of the parts, we gotta put it all together in one year, but we’ve proven what we can do here. Then you see someone like Indiana go win it all, like, okay, why not us?”

SMU kicks off its 2026 season at Florida State on Labor Day Night in Tallahassee. The Mustangs face FSU and Louisville, two ACC opponents, in two of their first three contests. The games will be big opportunities for Jennings to stake an early claim to Heisman Trophy buzz and positioning SMU in the hunt for the ACC Championship.

“I’m not just trying to get back to the playoff,” Jennings told On3’s Pete Nakos. “We’re trying to go all the way. That’s our main goal. We’re not trying to just go there — we’re trying to compete, finish and win at a high level. That’s the number one goal. Just to put SMU on the map even more.”

Other high-profile attendees include Texas‘ Arch Manning, Ole Miss‘ Trinidad Chambliss, Ohio State‘s Julian Sayin, Notre Dame‘s CJ Carr and Georgia‘s Gunner Stockton.